New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.