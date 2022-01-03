New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 5.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 167,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,204,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $983.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,780 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

