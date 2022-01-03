New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,200. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

