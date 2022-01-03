NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $101.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

