Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.22 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $697.31 million and $15.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.72 or 0.08084800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00319774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00946116 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00075032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00503173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00262904 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,053,388,686 coins and its circulating supply is 29,246,011,862 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.