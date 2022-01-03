NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 829.9% in December

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 829.9% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,745. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

