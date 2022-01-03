Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $214.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.17. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

