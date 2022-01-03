Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 7.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 113,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,258,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.