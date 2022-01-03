Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 7.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 113,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,258,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
