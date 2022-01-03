MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $283.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.