MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

