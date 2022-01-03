MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $293.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $275.91 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.34 and a 200-day moving average of $301.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.