MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,772 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $518.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

