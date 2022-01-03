M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

NYSE:MTB traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,455. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $3,010,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

