MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

MSCI opened at $612.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.23. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

