Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,024,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

