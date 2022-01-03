Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

