Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

