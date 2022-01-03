Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 81.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

