Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 57,437 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,437 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,010,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

