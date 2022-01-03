Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,887,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

