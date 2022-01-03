MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.49

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

