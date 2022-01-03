MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $916,744.43 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $916,744.43 and approximately $108.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00190785 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,513,419 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.