Monero Classic (XMC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,808.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $8,808.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00503694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

