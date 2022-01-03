Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.28. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.63 and its 200-day moving average is $278.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

