Mizuho Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $98.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.77. 412,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.