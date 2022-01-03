Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $287.32 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,074. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

