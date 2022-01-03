Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

