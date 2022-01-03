Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $234.66 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

