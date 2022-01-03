Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,066,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,525 shares of company stock worth $8,972,656 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $244.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.