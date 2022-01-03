Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.23 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.