Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

