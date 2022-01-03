Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,869. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

