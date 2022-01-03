Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,869. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
