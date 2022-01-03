Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,925 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in CME Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.73. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.51 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

