Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

