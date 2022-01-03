Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

