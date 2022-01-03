Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $476.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $481.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

