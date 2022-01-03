Mission Wealth Management LP Has $173.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $173,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

