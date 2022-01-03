Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.