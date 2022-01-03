Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $178.95 or 0.00380241 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $7,344.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.99 or 0.08027879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00075281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.91 or 0.99727983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 96,236 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

