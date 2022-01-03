MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 1,335.6% in December

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, an increase of 1,335.6% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of MIND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

