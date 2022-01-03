Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.58

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.58 and last traded at $196.89, with a volume of 2210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

