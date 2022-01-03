MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.