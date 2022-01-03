Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $697,033.95 and approximately $471.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00298114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.