Megacoin Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $203,389.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00319117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,801,814 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

