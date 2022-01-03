Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3,833.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,768 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.26. 4,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $182.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

