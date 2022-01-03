Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.89. 5,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

