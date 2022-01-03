Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 119,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maximus were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

