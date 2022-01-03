Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $13.90

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.43. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 7,677 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.