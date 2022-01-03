Mate Market Cap Hits $121,038.22 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Mate has a total market cap of $121,038.22 and $28,878.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00065058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.57 or 0.08082101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00075519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.48 or 0.99973919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

