Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $136,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

